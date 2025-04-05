Showers and storms arrive overnight, cooler air around the corner

Daniel Phillips

It's been a quiet day so far across Acadiana, certainly cloudy and windy, but ultimately most of the active weather has taken place outside of our region.

A rouge shower or two in west Acadiana pushed through during the middle of the day, but the bulk of the active weather looks to hold off until overnight.

We're still expecting storms late Saturday night into Sunday morning, and the risk for severe weather still exists across Acadiana.

Storms have started to increase in intensity to our west along the frontal boundary and it seems like the focal point will likely be the Sabine River Valley northeast into Arkansas.

As the front begins to progress eastward we'll start to see more discrete cells popping up across the area, these will need to be watched closely for signs of rotation, and if we see tornadoes they'll likely arrive with in those individual cells.

We've had a cap in place so far this afternoon which has limited development and the shear hasn't been as pronounced as originally thought which will limit rotation to only the strongest storms that develop so damaging winds will likely be the primary threat.

The main line will progress across the area late tonight into Sunday morning and the threat will change from tornadoes to strong straight line winds as the front moves across.

Periods of heavy rainfall will increase early Sunday morning which could be problematic over saturated ground if we start to see significant training or slow moving storms.

Localized flash flooding will be possible in low lying areas but a fairly quick progression of the front should help alleviate some of those concerns.

Once the front passes it will be noticeably cooler out there Sunday and early parts of the work week.

Cloudy skies will dominate on Sunday and highs will sit in the low to mid 60s, which we'll hit early in the day.

Lows will drop into the 40s starting Sunday overnight and the start of the work week will be on the chilly side as well.

A much quieter, drier pattern will shape up across Acadiana giving us a chance to catch our breath.

