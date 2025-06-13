Showers and storms arrive early and will continue into the weekend

Daniel Phillips

It was a loud and blustery start to the day Friday and a sign of things to come.

We've got another round of wet weather with widely scattered showers and storms popping up through out the day.

Showers at times can be heavy and periods of localized flooding could become an issue.

Storms Friday morning produced a lot of lightning and that will likely be a theme with storms that form this weekend.

There's not really going to be much change to the overall pattern until next week at the earliest.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s with a heat index in the mid 90s, with rain offering limited help in cooling things down.