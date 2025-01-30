Severe Weather Possible: Storms move into Acadiana later tonight

Daniel Phillips

Showers and storms are moving in to the area late tonight along a front that will quickly move through Acadiana.

Clouds will be locked in once again ahead of the system and winds will be picking up from the south.

Those gusty winds will create a warm, muggy air mass and will build the energy that storms will tap into later on tonight.

Severe weather will be possible, but should remain fairly isolated along the frontal boundary.

Several of the necessary ingredients will be in place but a few key ones, such as instability, will be a little low so a widespread event isn't likely.

That being said we should still watch for storms capable of producing damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, and it wouldn't be surprising to see a few warnings.

It'll be a warmer day out again with highs in the upper 70s and plenty of humidity but we should get a quick freshen up once the front passes.

Temperatures will remain above average but the humidity will drop sharply and we'll be left with a pleasant weekend.

Above average temperatures will stick around through next week with highs consistently in the 70s.