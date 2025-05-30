Severe Weather possible Friday night as cold front passes, nice day Saturday, possible storms returning Sunday

1. Tonight's Severe Weather Risk

1. Tonight's Severe Weather Risk

The rain has been ongoing within the severe storm risk area this afternoon ahead of a passing cold front.

Temperatures today reached the mid 80s for most of Acadiana and a tropical funnel was even spotted near Sabine Lake!

The front will pass quickly through Acadiana overnight, leading to a much better day tomorrow.

Storm hazards include possible damaging winds, hail, and very isolated flooding chances, with hail and wind damage being the most likely.

2. 24 Hour Forecast

Look how much sunnier that looks! After the cold front passes, expect drier and cooler air tomorrow with highs dropping about 5-7 degrees from today and no rain chances. This is your day to get some things outside done because Sunday is more of a wild card.

Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

3. Tropical Update

I'm going to do my best to include these in my web article forecasts for you guys because I know* social media is going to spend the next several months trying to scare you with constant claims of a hurricane impacting the gulf coast.

Pro Tip: Weather Models are just a bunch of math equations, that with time, are guaranteed to become inaccurate as the answers they put out move towards inaccuracy the further in time they go. So, have a reliable source, (like us!), to get your hurricane season/tropical updates from, as we quality control and check the models.

Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

This map is a work in progress, but the NHC currently has NO Atlantic Storm Activity expected in the next 5 days. A high pressure system settled over the gulf along with strong shear and Saharan Dust is currently keeping activity or formation mitigated.

The E-Pac (East Pacific) has Tropical Storm Alvin, it's going to meander and weaken into a Tropical Depression as it heads into Mexico.

Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

4. 10 Day Forecast

Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

The 10-Day forecast is very much Louisiana being Louisiana.

The weekend flip flops between a nice, dry Saturday to isolated storminess potentiality Sunday. Some areas will see rain while others will see absolutely nothing, and as we go through the work week, isolated afternoon thunderstorms caused by normal daytime heating will occur daily as we gradually warm, reaching for the 90s and humidity returning.