Severe weather increasingly possible on Saturday

Daniel Phillips

Spring time can be a wild time in Louisiana, in just a few days we can have some of the best weather imaginable as well as period of violent, severe weather.

It seems like this week will be one of those weeks.

An amazing stretch of weather will continue again on Thursday, although this will likely be the final day.

A few morning clouds will clear out by the afternoon leaving us with a sunny day with highs hitting around 80.

A decent afternoon breeze Thursday will become windier on Friday as winds start to pick up from the south and the sunshine we've enjoyed will be overrun by clouds.

Noticeably more sticky conditions are expected by the end of the week and the added moisture could even lead to a few spotty showers Friday afternoon.

The clouds stick around through the night into Saturday which is when we may see the return of severe storms in Acadiana.

There's increasingly strong language coming from the Storm Prediction Center regarding the potential for severe weather on Saturday.

It looks likely that the greater southeast could see the first big tornado outbreak of the season in Mississippi and Alabama being the main areas of concern.

There are some strong dynamics in Louisiana, however, so we'll have to be very vigilant in monitoring the weather.

Once again Acadiana seems to be the initiation zone, the area with storms get going before encountering the strongest dynamics (areas highlighted in red in the graphic above).

The atmosphere will be incredibly unstable Saturday morning and anything that pops up on the radar will need to be watched very closely as there will be enough support for small storms to blow up.

Timing looks to be mid morning into early afternoon for Acadiana and mid afternoon into early evening for the eastern half of the state (areas east of the Basin look particularly volatile).

Skies may start to clear a little by late afternoon and the rest of the weekend is looking great.