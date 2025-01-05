Severe Weather for Acadiana Sunday with plummeting temps to follow by Monday morning

KATC Weather

Today, Saturday, you can expect a high of 64, with a warmer day Sunday, as a warm front pushes through Acadiana. It will be pretty cloudy, chilly, and breezy. Highs should top out in the mid 60s today. Tomorrow a strong cold front will push through Louisiana. This will bring a strong line of storms out ahead of it and puts Acadiana into a severe weather risk Sunday. Rain chances Sunday are 80-90%. The main line should pass through Acadiana between 5pm and 8pm, clearing out by 11pm. Once this line passes, temperature will drop significantly. There is a 50 degree drop expected between Sunday morning and Monday morning, especially in our northern parishes.

KATC Weather

Winds will be strong out of the north, pushing in that cold arctic air, so wind chill will result in temperatures feeling colder than what you will see on any weather apps. Be sure to bundle up in layers. This cold will settle in for about 4 days/nights. Protect the four Ps: Persons, Plants, Pets, and Pipes.

KATC Weather

The SPC has all of Acadiana hatched into a slight risk (2/5). The primary storm risk is damaging winds, but there is a chance for an isolated tornado to form within the line of the storm that will push through. We have initiated a weather alert day for this reason.

KATC Weather

KATC Weather

Don't forget the 4 Ps: Persons, Pipes, Plants, and Pets.