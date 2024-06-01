Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued until 6:00 p.m. for West Acadiana

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 6:00 p.m. as storms start firing up Saturday afternoon.

Vermilion, Acadia, Jeff-Davis, Cameron, Calcasieu, Beauregard, and Allen Parish are included in the watch area.

Conditions are favorable to allow storms to become severe so close attention should be paid to the radar.

Strong, damaging wind will be the primary issue with any potential severe weather but isolated spin up tornadoes or small hail can't be ruled out.

As the sun goes down storms should start to wind down and the severe threat will start to diminish.

Stick with KATC both on air and on line for further updates.