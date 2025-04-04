Severe Storms Target Acadiana Once Again on Saturday

Daniel Phillips

Little change to the forecast for Friday with warm, muggy, and windy conditions hanging around for another day.

Plenty of clouds out there this morning but we will gradually see some clearing through the afternoon and evening.

Highs will continue to push into the mid 80s with a heat index near 90 and lows that stay in the mid 70s.

This brings us to Saturday which will be another round of active weather and potential for some severe thunderstorms.

A disturbance will be dropping in from the west at the same time a ow level jet kicks in from southwest Louisiana into southeast Arkansas which will set up a corridor of favorable conditions for tornado development.

These storms will get going in west Louisiana in the late afternoon and early evening and eventually migrate into Acadiana during the overnight hours.

Areas along and north of Acadiana have been given an "Enhanced Risk" for severe weather with north Acadiana and CenLa the focal point for storms.

The worst of the storms will likely arrive in central Acadiana during the early morning hours of Sunday, with rain gradually tapering off a little passed day break.

Cooler air will start to fall in behind the storms and winds will pick up from the north through the day on Sunday, which is looking cool and cloudy.

We'll have a much quieter week next week with plenty of sunshine, dry air, and cooler temperatures.