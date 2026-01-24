Serious cold is heading our way despite avoiding the ice

Daniel Phillips

The chances for ice in Acadiana continues to decrease as it looks like the cold air is going to lag just behind the precipitation.

As of Saturday morning the only place that may see some ice accumulating is in north Evangeline Parish, and even then it would be less than a tenth of an inch.

Some models still seem to indicate a brief turn over from rain to freezing rain further south in the early morning hours of Sunday, but even if that were to occur accumulation would remain unlikely.

There's two reasons for this: the most important is that the ground is simply going to be too warm as temperatures haven't gotten to freezing over the last several days so it's not primed for any ice to to stick; and by the time the ground would get frozen enough the temperatures will have risen above freezing (wind chill is a different story but wind chill doesn't impact ice formation).

Daniel Phillips

I wouldn't be surprised to see a few bridges and overpasses freeze over in far north Acadiana so travel should remain limited and avoided all together for areas around and north of Alexandria.

There's still going to be crippling ice in north Louisiana but the dividing line seems to be around Rapides Parish, and areas north of that could not only see frozen roads but downed trees and powerlines.

Acadiana will still get plenty of rain and the rain we get on Sunday will be bitterly cold as temperatures will be in the 30s and the wind chill down in the 20s through most of the day.

So even without ice, Sunday will not be a pleasant day.

Daniel Phillips

Acadiana's main problem with this winter storm is going to be some serious cold moving in Sunday night into Monday morning.

An Extreme Cold Warning has been issued for all of Acadiana during this time period and wind chill values are expected to be down in the low teens to single digits Monday morning.

Temperatures will get to freezing Sunday around dinner time and will be below freezing until maybe lunch on Monday, making this an extended period of time at or below freezing.

Pipes will need to wrapped, plants covered, and pets brought inside.

If you have elderly neighbors especially in houses that are hard to heat please check in on them and make sure they're doing ok.

Daniel Phillips

While we'll get above freezing on Monday and winds will relax improving the wind chill, it'll still take a little while to shake the cold.

It looks like we'll have a series of nights getting down into the 20s and overall this will be pretty chilly week coming up.