Sea-breeze showers showers expected again this afternoon

Daniel Phillips

Navigating this pattern has been incredibly frustrating as models have continuously misread the situation and showers having a mind of their own.

We've still got several days left in this pattern and at this point the smartest bet is to just be prepared for a scattering of showers each and every day.

Some days may have more rain than others but none should be all day soakers, although they'll still be capable of producing several inches of rain.

Tuesday is shaping up to be a relatively quieter day with rain mostly developing a long the sea breeze, initiating around the I-10 corridor and moving north.

There's not much more support than moisture, heat and a sea breeze in the afternoon so rain shouldn't last too long and most storms should move through quickly.

Daniel Phillips

Highs are going to sit in the mid to upper 80s and we should get some decent patches of sunshine through the day.

There seems to be a little more upper level support for rain on Wednesday and that may end up being the wettest day of the week.

Widely scattered showers and storms will return to the area and we may even see a localized flood threat develop if the rain is able to persist through the day.

While scattered showers will continue for the back half of the week we will gradually see them slowly start to taper off through the weekend.