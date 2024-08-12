School may be back but summer weather continues

Daniel Phillips

Humidity will be inching back up this week after a few nice morning over the weekend.

The good news is that a little more moisture could give us a better shot at getting a little rain, but any showers that get going will stay very isolated.

As well are all aware, the downside of the added humidity will be a bump in the heat index and we'll be close to Heat Advisory levels again Monday afternoon.

Plenty of sunshine is expected through the next several days and ultimately it is expected to be a quiet week.

There's not much change going into Tuesday (or Wednesday, or Thursday, or Friday etc.) so be prepared for plenty of copy and past forecasts.

The tropics remain active with Tropical Storm Ernesto likely in the next day or two, although this will be more of an issue for the Caribbean.

So far everything looks quiet in the Gulf of Mexico and it should stay that way for at least another week.