Scattered Sunday showers possible, otherwise quiet weekend

Daniel's FridayForecast 10/3/25
The weather is looking good for the first half of the weekend with mostly sunny skies persisting Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will continue to run on the warm side but highs will likely stay in the upper 80s, with comfortable mornings.

There's plenty going on across Acadiana from German Fest in Robert's Cove to Downtown Alive and the weather should be good for all of it.

If there's going to be any inclement weather it will most likely be on Sunday with a scattering of showers expected as moisture surges across the areas.

We're not anticipating any washouts and we could use some of the rain so we'll keep an eye on the radar as we get to the back half of the week.

Outside of Sunday, however, everything looks to stay quiet through the extended forecast with little to no changes coming for next week.

