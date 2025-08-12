Scattered summer storms continue; tropical update

Scattered tropical showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast for Acadiana, with likely better coverage (as compared to the last couple of days) of activity for our Wednesday and Thursday.

Not much change is expected to Acadiana's weather pattern through Friday.

Drier air aloft should arrive by this weekend serving to lower our rain chances and crank primarily the heat index up to more traditional 104-108°.

More typical summer weather (and likely without any tropical activity) is expected into next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

More insight to the forecast and the full tropical update including the latest on Tropical Storm Erin below: