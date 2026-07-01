Scattered storms through the holiday weekend

Scattered, mainly afternoon showers and storms, are expected for Acadiana through the entire holiday weekend into early next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Tropical moisture will continue to funnel westward across the Northern Gulf Coast and will be interacting with a nearly stationary trough of low pressure that's draped into Louisiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the days ahead, look for partly sunny skies during the morning into the early afternoon hours, with scattered showers and a few locally heavy thunderstorms developing in the afternoon/early evening hours.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances Thursday will be a little lower than Wednesday, closer to the 50-60% range during the latter part of the afternoon and early evening.

Per usual with thunderstorms, some gusty winds, locally heavy downpours and lightning will accompany the storms.

The storms moving forward should not be as intense as they were Wednesday.

And before the storms kick in Thursday afternoon look for highs nearing 90°+ along with a heat index close to 100-103°.

Rain chances may ease a little Friday, near 30-40%, while this weekend Saturday appears to be a 50-60% type of day, and Sunday we might see even more coverage.

For the 4th specifically, it looks mostly sunny and quite hot into the early afternoon before scattered showers and storms fire up later in the afternoon into the early evening hours.

It appears that storms Saturday will be moving from the north to the south...and beware of lightning when outdoors...it's the number one weather killer in Louisiana (outside of heat) in the month of July.

It looks to get more uncomfortable throughout the holiday weekend with early sun pushing highs into the lower 90s and heat index values up to 103-107°.

Rain chances stay elevated into early next week, but drier and overall hotter conditions are anticipated for the latter part of the week into mid-July.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast and Power Doppler 3 page for the latest.

