Scattered storms in Acadiana with tropics getting active

Headlines

Stormy start to the week with scattered downpours

Heat returns later this week with daily storm chances

Invest 97L likely to become next named storm, Erin

Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

Current Conditions

Acadiana is starting the day in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Humidity remains high, with a light breeze from the east at 5–10 mph. Satellite imagery shows broken cloud cover over the Gulf, with deeper moisture east of Florida and spotty showers offshore.

24-Hour Forecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon, especially for our coastal parishes with a 40% chance of rain today. Highs will reach near 90°, and the heat index will feel closer to the mid-90s. Any stronger storm could produce heavy downpours. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid-70s.

Next Three Days

Tuesday : Widespread rain and storms with the highest chances of the week at 70-80%. Heavy rain could lead to localized street flooding. High near 90°.

: Widespread rain and storms with the highest chances of the week at 70-80%. Heavy rain could lead to localized street flooding. High near 90°. Wednesday : Mostly cloudy with rain chances falling to 40-60%. High near 88°.

: Mostly cloudy with rain chances falling to 40-60%. High near 88°. Thursday: Isolated to scattered afternoon storms return with highs near 89°.

10-Day Forecast

The first half of the week stays unsettled with above-average rain chances. By Saturday and Sunday, sunshine beings to return with highs in the low 90s and feels-like temperatures in the mid-90s. Another uptick in rain chances is possible by the middle of next week.

Tropical Update

The Atlantic basin is becoming more active. Two disturbances are being monitored:

Invest 96L : Located over the open Atlantic north of the Caribbean, this system has a low chance of development (10% in 2 days, 20% in 7 days) and poses no threat to the Gulf Coast.

: Located over the open Atlantic north of the Caribbean, this system has a low chance of development and Invest 97L : A tropical wave moving west from the African coast has a high chance of development (70% in 2 days, 90% in 7 days). Model guidance suggests this could become the next named storm, Erin, in the coming days.

: A tropical wave moving west from the African coast has a high chance of development Model guidance suggests this could become the Atmospheric Pattern: Water vapor and wind shear analysis show generally favorable conditions for development in the far eastern Atlantic, with a moist environment and light-to-moderate shear along 97L’s path.

While neither system is an immediate concern for Acadiana, this serves as a reminder that we’re moving deeper into the heart of hurricane season.