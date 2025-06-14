Scattered storms and heavy rain possible for Father’s Day

CURRENT CONDITIONS

We’re wrapping up Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and warm, humid air in place across Acadiana. Temperatures tonight will settle into the mid 70s, but a few lingering showers could hang on through the early overnight hours before gradually tapering off. Winds remain southerly, continuing to bring in gulf moisture and keeping us humid and prepped for storms as we go into Father's Day.

Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

24 HOUR FORECAST - Father's Day Forecast

Sunday begins partly cloudy and quiet, and it will progress to a weather pattern very similar to today. Temperatures will rise quickly through the 80s by mid-morning, reaching a high near 89°. Scattered storms are expected to develop in the early afternoon, especially after 1 PM. The coverage could become widespread at times, with heavy downpours leading to localized standing water or brief street flooding. The Weather Prediction Center has most of Acadiana in a slight risk for excessive rain fall. Similar to today, those rains will eventually diminish into the overnight hours. We will fall back into the mid 70s, and rains will return Monday, possibly even earlier in the day.

10 DAY FORECAST

The wet pattern continues into midweek with 60-70% rain chances each day through Thursday. Temperatures will stay seasonable in the mid to upper 80s, but any break in the rain could allow highs to spike near 90. By Friday and Saturday, rain chances finally become more seasonable, ideally. Still time for that 10 Day forecast to vary.

