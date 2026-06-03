Scattered showers/storms stay in the forecast

A good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for Acadiana into the weekend, with rain chances easing, but not going away into next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the near term showers and locally heavy storms will be slow to dissipate into this evening with activity diminishing during the early night hours.

Power Doppler 3

The pattern remains unchanged for the area with enough instability and plenty of tropical moisture remaining in the region.

Rain chances will stay in the 60-70% range through Saturday holding our temperatures down closer to the low-mid 80s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There are subtle hints that rain chances will ease but not go away starting Sunday into next week.

The big change most will feel in the days ahead will be the humidity...it will begin to feel like summer this weekend as dew point rise well into the mid-70s and stay there all next week.

And with a little more sun perhaps into next week, our highs will be approaching 90° with heat indices then building into the low 100s down the road.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain totals over the next week per the Euro are quite uniform through the area meaning activity will be pretty much evenly scattered across the region...perhaps with a little more action across SW Louisiana and the coastal parishes.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast and Power Doppler 3 page for the latest.

Of note in the Gulf:

Very weak low pressure in the South Central Gulf remains just that. Conditions appear unfavorable for any development and for significant survival past Thursday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The low could become a weak trough, while remnant circulation/trough heads toward Louisiana per the GRAF Model above...which could enhance rain chances in South Louisiana Saturday, especially during the morning hours...which are already in the 70% range...we'll see.