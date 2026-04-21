Scattered showers & storms into the weekend, but workable for Festival

A daily chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Acadiana into the weekend, but the activity may be "workable" for Festival International with perhaps some minor impacts.

In the near term, expect any shower activity to diminish this Tuesday evening with milder lows in the low-mid 60s.

Wednesday will bring more clouds and a better chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms primarily during the daytime hours, with activity decreasing in the evening.

Rob Perillo/KATC

More of the same is expected Thursday.

Rain chances Wednesday are tentatively set for 50-60% while Thursday they may be closer to 30-40%.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s Wednesday and push toward the lower 80s Thursday all the while our humidity will continue to gradually increase.

Today it appears there may fewer showers to deal with Friday but could see some (heavier) storms very late Friday night into the early predawn hours Saturday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There still appears to be a risk of scattered and some thunderstorms Saturday with rain chances appearing lower into Sunday.

Accumulative rain totals for most of Acadiana through Sunday look to be near the 1" range, but much higher totals may be possible in isolated spots where a few more robust (and slower moving) storms might persist.

Rob Perillo/KATC

At this time, organized severe storms are not in the forecast for the area through the weekend.

Next week is looking warm (and almost hot) and humid with daytime highs edging into the upper 80s...our first 90° for 2026 may be possible in a few spots next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest and Power Dopper 3 for updates.

