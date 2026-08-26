Scattered showers and storms Thursday, otherwise a quiet forecast

Daniel Phillips

It'll be a quiet, late summer day across Acadiana with little active weather for Wednesday.

A few isolated showers will be possible but those will be short lived.

Otherwise it's mostly sunny skies with temperatures sitting in the low to mid 90s through the afternoon.

Daniel Phillips

Showers and storms will be a little more widespread on Thursday with showers dropping in from the north, and while heaviest rain may be to our east we'll be watching those afternoon outflow boundaries closely.

A few strong storms will be possible, along with some heavy rain, but nothing that should have a significant impact on your day.

Things quiet down again for the weekend and most of next week with a very standard late summer forecast taking hold.