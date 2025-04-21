Scattered daytime showers, few storms in the forecast next few days

MONDAY APRIL 21, 2025 — Scattered, primarily daytime showers and a few storms are in the forecast for Acadiana over the next several days.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Weak upper disturbances are expected to create the opportunity for scattered activity Tuesday with scattered cells developing by mid-morning and migrating northward into the afternoon.

Much the same is expected Wednesday with rain chances gradually decreasing as the week wears on.

For now, activity looks benign and scattered in nature, so widespread heavy rains nor severe weather is anticipated at this time.

Rainfall totals this look scant to maybe an inch or two in a few isolated spots through Thursday.

By the weekend, rain chances will decrease to 10% or less, but it will remain humid and should get quite warm...

We could see highs flirting with the upper 80s and heat indices into the lower 90s for Festival International de Louisiane!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

On a positive note, the local tree and grass pollen is beginning to drop more dramatically...sinuses can rejoice!

