Saturday's showers wind down overnight, pick up again Sunday

It's been another wet afternoon in Acadiana with a series of strong storms and heavy rain pushing through the region.

Unfortunately it doesn't look like the pattern is going to change all that much for Sunday.

Saturday's rain will quiet down through the rest of the night, and the overnight hours should be fairly quiet.

Some of the lingering moisture could lead to a little bit of fog for early Sunday morning but shouldn't last too long into the day.

Lows will be down in the lower 70s with the evening showers giving us a little bit of cooling as a result.

Daniel Phillips

We will pick up right where we left off on Sunday with fairly quiet weather in the morning giving way to showers and storms in the afternoon.

Storms likely won't be as strong as Saturday with the atmosphere using up a lot of energy over the last couple of days.

That being said, a few isolated severe storms will be possible producing more hail and wind.

Look for another inch or two with some locally higher amounts and a possibility of some localized flooding with the heaviest showers.

Temperatures will remain in the mid 80s with enough morning sunshine to drive temperatures before the showers get going.

A major ridge in Mexico will start to expand on Monday and will finally put an end to this wet pattern.

Temperatures will rise in the afternoons with highs in the 90s consistently this upcoming week, but at least we'll get several dry days in a row.