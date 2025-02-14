Saturday Storms: Severe weather takes aim at Acadiana as front moves through this weekend

Daniel Phillips

Clouds start to move back into Acadiana on Friday ahead of another round of storms expected to push across the region on Saturday.

Those clouds may give way to a few spotty showers Friday afternoon but any rain we get will be fairly short lived and most of the day will stay dry.

After a chilly day on Thursday temperatures will spring board back into the mid 60s and will continue to climb with highs in the 80s for the first half of the weekend.

The warm up doesn't last long, however, and temperatures will drop again Sunday with frost possible on Monday.

Daniel Phillips

The worst weather is expected on Saturday and the SPC has most of Acadiana under a Slight Risk for severe weather Saturday afternoon/night.

There's some stronger wording regarding the storms in north Louisiana and the area under Enhanced risk dips into the very northern tip of Acadiana.

Most model guidance suggests that the supercell development will take place just north of Acadiana, and appears more likely to begin in central Louisiana before flaring up in the northern half of the state.

It doesn't mean we can completely ignore the storms though and we'll still get the main line of storms to swing through late Saturday night.

Daniel Phillips

So the way this should play out is in the middle to late afternoon we'll see some streamer storms move across the region.

These more isolated storms will have the ability of producing some tornadoes, potentially even some larger, longer lived ones.

Again the likelihood of that is greater in north Louisiana but we'll still be keeping an eye out for it.

The next round of storms will be a line of them along the cold front that's expected to move through overnight Friday into early Saturday.

This line of storms will carry the threat of strong, damaging winds with smaller spin up tornadoes developing along the boundary.

Daniel Phillips

There's going to be major drop in temperatures on Sunday and strong winds coming in from the north to end the weekend.

Frost will be possible on Monday morning and showers will likely return by the middle of next week.