Same Old, Same Old: Hot August weather continues in Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

We made it all the way to mid August before I just ran out of ways to get through the forecast.

Honestly, not bad, sometimes that happens by July.

You know the forecast by heart though and there's nothing really that's going to change from what we've been seeing and what we will see moving forward.

Highs will consistently be around 93 and the heat index consistently around 105-108 with a scattering of showers in the afternoon.

Daniel Phillips

A quick note on T.S. Erin, while there's been talk of a westward drift this storm is still not going to get into the Gulf of Mexico.

Folks living in the mid-Atlantic region should take careful note of forecast developments but it won't be an issue for us here in Louisiana.

Erin will become the season's first hurricane and will likely be a major hurricane by the end of the weekend.