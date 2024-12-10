Rainy weather finally coming to an end

Daniel Phillips

The rainy weather finally looks to be coming to an end Tuesday as showers look to taper off through the morning hours.

Clouds are going to linger a little longer but we should finally start to see them thinning out by the late afternoon.

Temperatures will remain mild again Tuesday, although will peak fairly early in the low 70s before dropping through the evening down into the 40s by Wednesday morning.

We could be looking at some frost early Thursday morning and the middle of the week is looking chilly.

At least though, we'll get some sunshine and a chance to dry out from the last couple of days.

This dry period may be short, however, as it looks like showers will try and get back into the area over the weekend.