Rains Moving In

A strong low pressure area is digging out of the desert southwest will head east and impact our weather here in Acadiana for the next couple of days. Showers and a few storms are already moving into east Texas and western sections of Louisiana this morning. Some of this is expected to weaken, so morning rain chances will mainly be confined to the far western parishes.

KATC Today's Forecast

Clouds will hang on for the rest of the day, with scattered showers developing over the Acadiana region by this afternoon. Heavier rains are expected to remain over the Gulf of Mexico this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will run in the mid to upper 70s with southeast winds around 10-15mph.

KATC Early Morning Forecast for Saturday

Overnight, the low will track toward Acadiana. A stronger line of storms is forecast to move through the area during the pre-dawn hours of Saturday. There is a marginal risk (Level 1 of 5) of severe weather in Acadiana, but a slight risk (2 of 5) exists over the far eastern parishes. Some of these storms could pack a punch, with strong winds being the primary threat. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Rainfall totals are expected to exceed 1/2 inch in most areas, which would be beneficial as the entire region is now in drought status.

KATC Expected Rainfall Through Noon Saturday

Rains will pull out of the region fairly early Saturday, with gradual clearing during the afternoon. Skies are expected to be sunny by Sunday. Temperatures over the weekend are expected to be mild.