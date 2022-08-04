Rains Continue Thursday

After a good soaker for most of us Wednesday, it looks like rains will be likely again for Thursday. An upper trough over the Gulf coast region paired with plenty of atmospheric moisture and summer time daytime heating, rains will be breaking out again this morning into the afternoon.

KATC Water Vapor Imagery 3am Thursday

These storms will be slow to move. Therefore, if you're under one of these, significant amounts of rainfall can come down in a short period of time. Some minor street flooding was reported across the region Wednesday and a few flood warnings were put in place. Expect a few more of those flood warnings to pop up later today.

The trough is expected to drift westward over the weekend. Rain chances will drop a little bit, but we won't be able to shake the wet pattern for several days. Rainfall is still needed as we're over 10 inches below normal for the year. But we've made nice progress for the past couple of months as we're now above normal on rainfall since the meteorological summer began June 1.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

Fortunately, with the clouds and rainfall, temperatures will run in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Heat index values should remain below 100.

KATC Atlantic Basin Satellite 3am Thursday

Hurricane season remains quiet. Ample Saharan dust and high pressure dominating the Atlantic basin should hold things down for the next week or so. Models are pretty quiet when it comes to anything developing. The peak of hurricane season is just five weeks away.