Rain Likely This Weekend

The cold front is moving through the area today bringing cooler temperatures and widespread light rain. The front will eventually stall in the offshore waters this weekend, and with additional disturbances rolling along the front, rain chances will stay on the high side. Power Doppler 3 will get a decent workout this weekend.

KATC Light rain is likely across the region into Friday afternoon.

Expect a lot of cloud cover today with rain developing over all areas. Temperatures early on, especially over the southern parishes, will climb into the lower 70s before falling back into the 60s later in the day. Rainfall amounts should be fairly light, generally speaking, most areas will see between 1/4-1/2 inch of rain. A few areas, especially over the western sections could see a bit more.

KATC Today's Forecast

Tonight, skies will remain cloudy. Scattered showers are possible as lows will drop into the 50s north, 60s south. An additional 1/4 inch of rain is possible overnight with higher amounts closer to the coast. The first round of the football playoffs start tonight. Local games will be dealing with light rain and cooler temperatures.

KATC Rain and cooler temperatures expected for Round 1 of the LHSAA Football Playoffs

Saturday, the front will continue to hold along the coast. Ripples of energy will roll along the front keeping the rain chances with us on and off during the day. New rainfall amounts could be in the 1/2-1 inch range, with higher amounts closer to the coast. Temperatures will stay in the mid 60s for highs.

KATC Saturday afternoon/evening forecast calling for light rain and temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday, the front will sag a bit farther to the south, and we'll be between disturbances. Skies will be cloudy, with a few light showers. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s to near 70 along the coast.

Early next week, low pressure will develop over the western Gulf of Mexico and ride northeastward. The Euro model is still pulling in the most rainfall, with several inches of rain possible Monday and Tuesday of next week.

KATC Euro Model's expected rainfall Friday through Tuesday. The Euro continues to be the wettest model for the period.

The GFS remains the drier model, although over the past day or so, the GFS has trended wetter similar to the Euro. Some of our in house models are also trending toward a wetter Monday and Tuesday.

KATC GFS Model indicating heavier rain over the Gulf of Mexico, but consecutive models have trended toward a wetter period.

Temperatures should run in the mid to upper 60s, with lows at night in the 50s. Drier conditions are expected to round out next week into next weekend.