Rain Likely Over The Next Several Days

A rather complex series of systems will bring significant rainfall to the area starting Thanksgiving afternoon and going on through Saturday. Some rainfall totals could exceed three inches, and minor flooding is possible in some areas.

KATC Thursday's Weather Headlines

An upper trough across the western United States will swing eastward sending a series of surface lows across the area. One of these lows currently over Texas will push eastward, drawing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Early in the day Thanksgiving, expect cloudy skies, with humidity levels increasing. Rains will eventually start from the southwest, heading northeast over the course of the day. Widespread rains, with some heavy downpours can be expected late this afternoon, with the intensity increasing this evening. Most will see up to an inch of rain before the day ends. Temperatures will run in the mid 70s.

Overnight, rains will continue as the low pushes eastward. A few thunderstorms are expected, and a couple could bring some gusty winds. But heavy downpours will be the main concern. Rains will gradually taper off toward Friday morning. Lows will drop into the lower 60s.

KATC Forecast Map Thursday Night 10pm

Friday will be cloudy. Rains will be more scattered through the day. Expect an additional half inch into Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday, rains will once again return as the upper trough moves east. Another surface feature will drag along the Texas coast allowing plenty of moisture to ride inland. Rains will be widespread during the afternoon, with an additional inch or two coming down. Highs on Saturday should be around 70 degrees. Over the three day period, 2-4 inches of rain should be the norm.

KATC 10 Day Forecast

On Sunday, skies will clear. Sunny skies are expected with highs in the lower 70s.