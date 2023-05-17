Rain Chances Up A Bit on Wednesday

After a hot one on Tuesday, Wednesday should be slightly cooler due to a little better coverage of showers and thunderstorms today.

KATC Today's Forecast

A weakening frontal boundary sliding toward the Gulf of Mexico, paired with a bit of instability in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere, should allow showers and storms to develop fairly easily as daytime heating kicks in. Extra cloud cover should help hold temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, while any rain will cool us off even more. A few storms may develop during the morning, but the bulk of the rainfall should be around midday, ending as the sun sets this evening.

KATC Higher rain chances for southeastern and coastal cities on Wednesday

A ridge will build in overnight into Thursday. With more stable air in place, partly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Chances for rain will drop off and we should be generally rain free through Friday. Friday's highs should be in the lower 90s.

KATC Forecast for the rest of the week

On Saturday, a cold front will sweep across the region. A few storms will move along with the front. Temperatures should reach the upper 80s, with humidity levels dropping off by Saturday evening. Sunday looks pleasant with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

Next week looks somewhat quiet, with temperatures at or slightly below normal. Rains will mostly stay away until the mid week.

KATC Possible "pre-season" tropical depression forming later this week?

Hurricane season starts two weeks from tomorrow. There isn't anything interesting to see right now, but a few models are still hinting at a low trying to develop off the east coast toward the end of the week. Otherwise, we're looking good along the Gulf coast.