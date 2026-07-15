Rain chances taper off with hot weather lingering for the weekend

Daniel Phillips

The forecast is sliding back to normal after a rainy couple of days here in Acadiana.

A few showers will still be possible, but they'll be much more isolated compared to the last couple of days.

Plenty of clouds are still lingering across the region, however, and those are expected to slowly clear through the morning.

Daniel Phillips

Once the sun starts to break through and we get a little sunshine some of that lingering moisture could get churned back up sparking some of those showers.

Temperatures will start to crawl back up again today with a bulk of the heat arriving later this week and weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds across the area.

Highs this afternoon will sit in the upper 80s with a heat index pushing into the 90s, while the highs by the weekend will be back in the mid 90s and heat index well into the triple digits.

This ridge will establish itself firmly by the end of the week and will keep things hot and dry through the weekend and into next week.