Rain chances slowly creep up through the week

Daniel Phillips

There's not a whole lot in the short term that I can tell you that you don't already know.

As soon as that alarm clock went off this morning we all had a pretty good idea about how the weather would shape up Tuesday.

Heat? Check.

Humidity? Double Check.

Scattered Showers? Check, check, and check.

Acadiana will be on the border of needing a Heat Advisory again but similar to Monday likely falling just short; the criteria for Heat Advisory is a heat index of 108, we'll push about 107.

The daily showers have been nice and once again we'll be looking at around of those Tuesday afternoon.

Daniel Phillips

There is a slight change coming to the forecast for the end of the week as a front dips down into the region on Thursday and stalls.

Showers will likely become a little more numerous through the end of the week with a few more thunderstorms in tow.

It doesn't look like we'll see any major complications with the added rain it will just be a little wetter in the afternoons and temperatures will be a touch cooler.

Once the weekend rolls around though it will be back to regularly scheduled programming.