Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Rain chances slowly creep up through the week

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
Daniel Phillips
7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
Posted at 3:58 AM, Jul 16, 2024
Headlines - 2Font.png

There's not a whole lot in the short term that I can tell you that you don't already know.

As soon as that alarm clock went off this morning we all had a pretty good idea about how the weather would shape up Tuesday.

Heat? Check.

Humidity? Double Check.

Scattered Showers? Check, check, and check.

Acadiana will be on the border of needing a Heat Advisory again but similar to Monday likely falling just short; the criteria for Heat Advisory is a heat index of 108, we'll push about 107.

The daily showers have been nice and once again we'll be looking at around of those Tuesday afternoon.

TrueView Today 2022.png

There is a slight change coming to the forecast for the end of the week as a front dips down into the region on Thursday and stalls.

Showers will likely become a little more numerous through the end of the week with a few more thunderstorms in tow.

It doesn't look like we'll see any major complications with the added rain it will just be a little wetter in the afternoons and temperatures will be a touch cooler.

Once the weekend rolls around though it will be back to regularly scheduled programming.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.