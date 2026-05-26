Rain chances ramp up...again

The chance of showers and some locally heavy thunderstorms will increase for Acadiana for the rest of the week with the possibility of some locally heavy downpours each day.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Once again computer models are having a difficult time resolving how the storms will play out over the next several days as an upper disturbance approaches from the west.

Rob Perillo/KATC

But the bottom line: Acadiana is hatched in by the Weather Prediction Center for a slight risk (level 2/4) of excessive rainfall for Wednesday, and "marginal" risk Thursday...which could level up to a slight risk depending how the weather evolves tomorrow and into Thursday, only if we can get more model consistency.

Rob Perillo/KATC

We have rain chances set at roughly 70% tomorrow...anytime in the morning and/or the afternoon, but if the bulk of storms arrive earlier in the day, we could see some sun for the latter part of the afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Another round of primarily daytime storms (70%) with the threat of heavy downpours is expected again Thursday.

Rain chances Friday are being held at 60%...with the possibility of lower probabilities toward western areas Friday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances may ease slightly with activity more scattered in nature into this weekend, but maintaining 40-50% for Saturday and near 60% Sunday.

A deep tropical moisture conduit from the Western Caribbean, Central America/Eastern Pacific to the Gulf Coast appears to establish and persist through next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This is almost our version of an atmospheric river...daily rain chances will likely to continue from Texas Coast to Louisiana through the Florida Panhandle into the first week of June.

Latest Euro accumulated rain totals through the next 10 days remain soggy with anywhere from 3-6" (with isolated higher amounts likely) through the entire 10 day period.

Rob Perillo/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast and Power Doppler 3 page for the latest.

