Rain chances increase later in the week

Expect another breezy and warm day for Acadiana Wednesday with increasing rain chances anticipated as we finish the week, and perhaps into the first part of the weekend.

In the near term, clouds should increase overnight through Wednesday morning with a mild morning lows close to the lower 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with highs again pushing the mid-80s accompanied by intervals of sun, but we should see less sun and more layered clouds throughout the day.

A brief isolated shower will be possible Wednesday (near 10%) with prospects of showers and storms increasing in the region starting Thursday, with some impacts from active storms to our north possibly slipping southward into Acadiana later in the day and/or into the evening hours.

A better chance of scattered showers and storms is in the forecast Friday (near 60%) with a few heavier more intense storms possible.

Primary severe weather threats should remain north and west of Acadiana Wednesday with a lower end marginal risk sliding closer to the area Thursday.

While the Storm Prediction Center does not have the area hatched in for severe storms into Friday, there could be some strong storms in the region starting as early as Thursday evening and continuing into Friday.

Rainfall totals, which have been nearly impossible to forecast locally of late, look to be in the 1 to perhaps 2 inch range late Thursday through Saturday morning...with higher totals likely to our northwest.

But when dealing with storms this time of year and in this pattern, localized much higher totals cannot be ruled out.

Lingering rains with a weak frontal boundary may last across the area especially into early Saturday with improving conditions expected later Saturday evening and a nice one expected for Sunday.

And with a weak frontal trough pushing through Saturday, the bonus will be more pleasant nights and mornings to follow Sunday into early next week with temperatures threatening the upper 50s for a couple of mornings.

The longer range look into next week looks quiet early in the week with the chance of storms possibly returning toward the end of the week once again.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.