Rain chances ease but not completely out for the weekend

After an active pattern over the last couple of days, rain chances should ease for Acadiana's weekend, but there will still be the risk of a few scattered showers, perhaps a thunderstorm.

In the near term, activity on the radar should gradually diminish Friday evening with generally a quiet night expected along with some patchy fog by daybreak.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will be a little cooler into Saturday morning, ranging from the mid-upper 60s to near 70°.

More disturbances are on the way from the west for Saturday into Sunday, but activity is expected to be more scattered in nature than widespread for most of Acadiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for mostly cloudy skies for our Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers, possibly a few storms, with also a few intervals of sun, which should warm our temperatures into the mid-80s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A couple of more slightly more organized disturbances will head for the state Sunday, with rain chances closer to 40%.

Higher rain chances this weekend will be more likely toward Central, Western and Northern Louisiana into Eastern Texas.

Another week disturbance could spark a few more afternoon showers Monday, with the atmosphere starting to dry out and heat up thereafter through Thursday.

Temperatures will begin to warm into the upper 80s early next week, possibly pushing the lower 90s for a couple of days before a potential front arrives Friday or Saturday.

It will feel like summer for a few days next week, especially with overnight lows and dew points pushing the mid-70s!

A few showers are expected with our next front (maybe one of the last one or two we'll see before summer) Friday and/or Saturday.

It won't be much cooler behind the front but it will feel better at night next weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

