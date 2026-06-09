Rain chances down...heat going up

Rain chances are expected to decrease for Acadiana over the next couple of days allowing for summer heat and humidity to increase commensurately.

Despite drier more stable air moving into the region today, scattered showers and thunderstorms formed off the Gulf Sea and Swamp Breeze.

Tuesday was an example of the "swamp breeze effect"...where the moisture off of the Atchafalaya Basin and Lake Martin converged as it met land on their western fringes that got lifted over land due to more heating comparatively.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This is called a "mesoscale weather event", which dominated over the larger scale, synoptic set-up.

Tomorrow, while there will be a few renegade thundershowers probably forming in the same areas, we'll likely see more sun and lower rain chances...down to near 10-20% or less.

Highs will push into the lower 90s Wednesday while heat index values reach 100-102°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Much the same is expected Thursday.

By Friday sea/swamp breeze showers and storms will return for the afternoon with rain chances back up to at least 30-40%...it will still reach 90°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This weekend brings more of the same with rain chances in the vicinity of the 20-30% range.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Tropical moisture is expected to increase across the area early to mid-next week, while a frontal trough may approach from the north...the spells higher rain chances down the road.

Rob Perillo/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

In the tropics, while still a little busy in the Eastern Pacific, the Atlantic Basin, per the National Hurricane Center, is expected to remain quiet through the next 7 days.

This evening - Venus and Jupiter Conjunction

Acadiana should have a much better chance of seeing Venus and Jupiter paired closely together in the west-northwest sky this evening after sunset...provided we have much less cloud cover than yesterday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look roughly 1/2 hour after sunset (around 8:30 pm) and the brightest, Venus will appear first then Jupiter...should be visible up to roughly 10 pm when the planets become low in the sky and set around 10:40 pm tonight! Should look really good by 9:00pm. Enjoy the view!

