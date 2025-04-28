Quiet weather to start the week

Daniel Phillips

It seems safe that the slow transition to summer is firmly underway.

The forecast pattern certainly looks a little more summery and temperatures are starting their annual incline.

That's not to say there won't be any "cooler" spring days ahead but it seems like they're few and far between.

Temperatures certainly will be on the warmer side this week with highs consistently in the mid 80s and the heat index pushing the 90s.

Mostly sunny skies will carry us through the middle of the week with only a scattering of fair weather clouds drifting through the area.

Although it does look like we'll see some rainier weather arriving by the back end of the work week.

Scattered showers will move into the area Friday evening but shouldn't last into the weekend.

