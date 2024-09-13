Quiet weather this weekend is something we all deserve

I think we've all earned the weather we're getting this weekend, and by this point I'm sure y'all are tired of hearing from me so I'll keep it short.

(I'll return to my rambling ways on Monday don't worry).

Plenty of sunshine over the next several days with temperatures sitting in the low 90s during the day and low 70s overnight.

This quiet stretch of weather will last into next week when we'll start to look for the potential of a backdoor cold front.

I wouldn't expect much rain with the front but we could see a burst of nice crisp air which will be a treat.

Hopefully everyone fared ok during this week's storm and will have a chance to enjoy the quiet weather this weekend.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE:

No major changes to the forecast for Acadiana other than there may a brief shower or two lurking in the area mainly late Saturday afternoon into the early evening with the aforementioned "backdoor" front.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

The tropics for the Gulf of Mexico looks nice and quiet for at least the next week...but there could be some activity lurking toward the beginning of October per below: