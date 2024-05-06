Quiet weather this week as warm, muggy conditions dominate

Daniel Phillips

The transition to summer is in full swing, the atmosphere is heavy and the temperatures are noticeably warmer.

Warm and muggy conditions will dominate through the rest of the work week.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s the next few days, and our first 90 degree day of the season seems likely by the end of this week.

Winds will remain out of the south around 10-15 mph and will hover in that range through a majority of the week.

Daniel Phillips

A front is going to dip into the area late Thursday night and could bring about a few showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures won't dip much behind it but we may get a very quick freshen up by the weekend.

There's still a lot of uncertainty with this part of the forecast but with quiet weather through most of this week it's our next weather maker we'll be watching.