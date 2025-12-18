Quiet weather returns as we head to the weekend

Daniel Phillips

The last bits of our latest system will be pushing through the area on Thursday morning, opening the door for some sunshine.

As the sun emerges through the afternoon temperatures will push into the mid 70s before taking a sharp dip into the 40s overnight.

Despite wall to wall sunshine on Friday temperatures will remain in the low 60s although this bit of cool weather won't linger around.

We'll be back in the 70s by Saturday.

Outside of a few light passing showers on Sunday the pattern looks incredibly quiet through the holiday.

That'll be welcomed news for anyone hitting the road this Christmas as it doesn't look like you'll be battling any kind of weather.