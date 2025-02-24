Quiet weather pattern moves in for the rest of the week

Daniel Phillips

After this weekend we'll get a chance to ring ourselves out a little over the next few days.

Some of the cloudy, misty weather has continued into early Monday morning but sun will start to emerge through the day.

Temperatures will take another day to rebound with highs in the low 60s to start the week, but eventually pushing into the 70s by Tuesday afternoon.

Highs will remain in the 70s through the rest of the week and lows down in the low 50s.

Patches of fog will be possible the next several mornings with all the moisture lingering around from the weekend's showers, but expect relatively sunny skies this week.

The weather looks to stay quiet into Mardi Gras weekend.