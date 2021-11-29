Quiet Weather All Week

After a chilly weekend, with quite a bit of cloud cover and light rains, the weather will brighten up this week as high pressure settles in. Some of the lingering moisture has resulted in some patchy dense fog across the region, therefore a dense fog advisory will be in effect until 9am. A few areas could see visibility drop to a quarter of a mile or less.

KATC Dense Fog Advisory Until 9am

Once the fog burns off, expect skies to be mostly sunny. Temperatures will stay in the mid 60s for highs, with a light north breeze. Clear skies are forecast for tonight, as lows will once again dip into the 40s.

KATC Mild For The Early Part Of The Week

High pressure will dominate the weather forecast for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will start to warm as highs Tuesday should reach the lower 70s, with mid 70s expected for Wednesday. Skies will remain mostly sunny.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

A few clouds back in play for Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies by Friday. As the ridge breaks down, some showers will be possible over the weekend. Temperatures will remain above normal.