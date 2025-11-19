Quiet, warm weather through the middle of the week

Daniel Phillips

We're back to being on the warm side this afternoon with highs pushing back up close to the mid 80s.

In fact almost every aspect of Tuesday's forecast will be back for another day with fog setting up for another morning commute.

Little changes going into Thursday and even much of the weekend will likely play out in this manner.

The only real change we're looking at this week is a scattering of showers that will push through on Friday morning.

No severe weather or flooding is expected and showers will be more beneficial than they'll be nuisance.

The next chance for rain moves through on Tuesday of next week with a more robust front pushing across the area.

This could lead to a sharp drop in temperatures arriving on Thanksgiving.