Quiet warm start to the week...still watching the tropics & Gulf later this week

Acadiana's warm weather pattern will stay on a roll as we finish the last day of September and roll into October.

We will however, be watching a potential tropical system emerging from the Northwestern Caribbean and entering the Gulf of Mexico later this week...which looks to be a messy, low confidence forecast at this time.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Presently, Acadiana does not look to be directly threatened by this system, but we could see the chance of some tropical showers toward the end of the week.

In addition, tropical climatology dictates that most storms in the Gulf in the first week of October tend to impact the Central and more likely the Eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Rob Perillo/KATC

As for our weather in the near term, look for sedate but warm conditions through Thursday, the chance of some showers by Friday, with a resumption of a dry, warm pattern next weekend (barring any tropical surprises).

Rob Perillo/KATC

Beyond that, perhaps a little cool front may arrive in about a week's time...but refreshing cool and/or gumbo weather is still on the distant horizon.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

