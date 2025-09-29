Quiet start to the work week with temperatures warming back up

Daniel Phillips

It was a sensational weather weekend here in Acadiana and while the quiet weather will continue into the week, it doesn't look like the cooler temperatures will.

We'll still keep lows down in the upper 60s but the afternoons will likely hit 90 for the first half of the work week.

While the weather looks to mostly stay quiet we could end up with a round of cloud cover moving across the region on Tuesday.

Humidity will stay relatively low for the next several days, so while the temperatures are set to warm up the heat index isn't expected to be much of a factor.

Moisture seems to return later this week and into the weekend which could bolster rain chances towards the end of the weekend or the start of next week.

We could probably still do with a little rain so won't complain about it too much and while details are scant it'll be something we're keeping an eye on over the next few days.

In the tropics Imelda formed on Sunday becoming the ninth named storm of the season, this will largely remain in the Atlantic but could bring some heavy showers to the Carolinas.