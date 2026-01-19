Quiet start to the week, but winter weather possible this weekend

Daniel Phillips

It'll be a quiet start to the week, a nice ease in to what may end up being a very busy forecasting week.

A frosty start Monday morning will give way to highs in the low 60s with plenty of sunshine and a light breeze.

Temperatures will be cold again tonight with frost possible but we won't see as many places getting down to the freezing range.

Tuesday should be similarly quiet although a few more clouds will start to arrive ahead of Wednesday when we'll see the pattern start to flip.

We'll get a disturbance swing through the area late in the day on Wednesday which could bring a wide scattering of showers to the area.

Impacts on Wednesday should remain minimal with no severe weather or flooding expected.

Clouds linger through the back half of the week, with showers becoming more isolated until Saturday.

Saturday will be the day when Acadiana has it's highest chance of catching a little bit of wintry precipitation, although snow looks unlikely.

Instead models seem to be hinting at the possibility of some freezing rain moving through the region Saturday night into Sunday morning.

This is going to be a very fluid situation with a lot of tweaks to the forecast along the way so it'll be important to pay attention to trends instead of latching on to specific numbers.

As of Monday this looks to be a minor event for Acadiana with the freezing ling staying mostly north of Highway 190, with little ice accumulation south of that highway.

North Acadiana could deal with some slick roads and the potentially some freezing along the overpasses and bridges.

The further north you head, however, we'll see an exponential increase in impacts particularly for areas north of Alexandria and up into Arkansas.

Stick with KATC through the week and keep in mind that when it comes to winter weather forecast a few days can be an eternity so there will be plenty of changes along the way.