Quiet start to the week but a rainy finish

Daniel Phillips

We've had a really nice stretch of days this past weekend and that will continue into the first half of the work week.

Temperatures are going to remain in the upper 70s and low 80s through the rest of this week, similar to the way they were over the weekend.

Winds will consistently be from the south, increasing moisture in the area and lows will start to trend up over the next few days.

Slowly though the pattern will start to flip and we'll see rain chances starting to bump up by the middle of the week.

Scattered showers will return to the forecast on Wednesday with higher rain chances by the weekend.

