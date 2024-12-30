Quiet pattern emerging to enter the New Year

Daniel Phillips

The fog is laying on thick, thick to start the week so make sure that you're giving yourself a little extra time on those roads this morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for north Acadiana until 9:00 a.m. and it wouldn't be surprising to see the coverage of that advisory extended as the morning goes along.

It'll take until about mid morning until the sun starts to burn it off but by the afternoon we're expecting plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s.

Quiet weather is going to persist through into the New Year with temperatures dipping slightly as highs will fall down into the 60s the next few days.

The forecast looks a little murkier as we look toward the end of the week and the weekend, with some potential showers arriving Thursday night, briefly clearing, and returning Sunday night.

It's still very much up in the air as models aren't behaving very consistently and it's still a decent way out, however, there's enough there to warrant keeping an eye on things over the next few days.

What is looking a little more likely though is an outbreak of cold weather next week, still too early to talk specific temperatures just yet but it looks like it may be our first hard freeze of the year.