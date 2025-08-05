Quiet pattern continues through the week

Daniel Phillips

It's looking like one of those weeks that's going to get pretty repetitive.

No days are that different from the one that game before it, and there's no major pattern change on the way.

We know it by heart, say it with me.

The highs will be in the low 90s, with a heat index near 100 and isolated showers possible in the afternoon.

Daniel Phillips

If you want to spit hairs there's a little more moisture in place for the middle and back half of the week, but that nudges rain chances up by 10-20% at most.

Heat index values may climb a little more, but we've reached the point where hot is hot so what does an extra degree or two make.

The next real change in the forecast won't really arrive until the middle of next week with an injection of more moisture into the area.

Until then though the lazy days of summer will persist.