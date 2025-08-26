Quiet, hot weather through the week

It's a quiet week across Acadiana this week with fairly dry air in place and little that could spark any showers.

We're still dealing with that late summer heat so a shower or two is always possible but nothing that will be overly organized.

Highs continue to sit in the mid 90s with the heat index pushing 100 pretty consistently in the afternoon.

We'll get a surge of moisture by the end of the week as a front is expected to dip down into the region which will spark a round of showers and storm going into the weekend.

While cooler air will remain elusive we may get a drop in humidity which will make things feel a little better by the end of the weekend and the start of next week.