Quiet, hot weather persists across the region

Acadiana's late stretch of summer continues with a very hot, very stagnant pattern across south Louisiana.

Temperatures have been pushing into the mid 90s and will continue to do so on Thursday as the heat index approaches the triple digits.

Plenty of sunshine with only a very spotty shower or two possible in the afternoon, but even those isolated showers will end over the weekend.

Most of next week looks to be a little more of the same but the further we get into the forecast the more it will be dictated by the tropics.

Models continue to hint at development in the Caribbean with a potential storm in the Gulf of Mexico late next week.

There's currently no low for models to grab on to which makes the current run remarkably consistent which would lead us to believe something will be brewing.

Keep an eye out late this weekend into early next week when we may have a storm we can lock into and start seriously forecasting for.

In the meantime try and avoid the heat and enjoy some of the sunshine.